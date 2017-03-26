Guernseywoman To Tackle 245km Marathon

A Guernseywoman will be tackling the Marathon Des Sables for charity.

Ali Moullin will be taking on the ‘Toughest Footrace In the World’, where she’ll be running 254km over 6 days.

It takes place in Morocco.

She says training has been intense:

”It has been hard especially in the winter when it’s windy and raining. I’ve trained in Herm, the cliffs, the roads, any type of terrain I can do over here.

”I wouldn’t say I’m an athlete. I’ve been doing events since 2000. I’ve done a four day, multi-stage 160 kilometres event before.

”I am now embarking on what they call the ‘Toughest Footrace In the World.”’

She’ll be raising money for the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation.

The Marathon Des Sables takes place on the 7th April.

You can donate money to Ali here.