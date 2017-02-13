The Women’s Muratti Could Be Saved

We’re still waiting to find out if the Women’s Muratti could return. Talks will be continuing this week and an agreement may well be reached.

After speaking to the Guernsey Football Association on Friday we were told that it needs more information before any decisions can be made.

It’s Chief Executive, Gary Roberts, will be doing that this week.

‘We’re hopefully meeting with the other clubs this week and until that happens it’s difficult to comment any further.’

However, Ormer Ladies footballer Nor Holden, says getting out on the pitch is all they care about.

‘The bottom line is; we just want to play football. We’ll do anything we can to make that happen.’

Ormer FC believes its plan of getting some of its squad to split their time between UK and Guernsey matches will work.

Nor says they had to do something different to save their careers.

‘It’s better to look at the bigger picture. More women have been playing football than last year. We’ve played more games now than we did last season.’

