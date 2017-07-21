Work Needs To Be Done Training Safeguarders

The Islands Child Protection Committee has released its sixth annual report. The document highlights the work that is being done to protect vulnerable children in Guernsey.

The ICPC was established in the Children Law 2008 and was created to carry out a specific mandate:

‘to co-ordinate what is done by each agency represented on the Committee for the purpose of safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children.’

The report shows Guernsey is on the right track to improving Safeguarding services in the island and the following positives have been raised in it:

Child protection registrations remain low.

Fewer children are being looked after off-island.

Increase in the rate in which children receive early help.

However, work still needs to be done on training safeguarders in the island. Continued attention is needed in maximising capacity and resources to do this and the ICPC Chair, Simon Westwood, says 2017 has been a good year for this:

He also released the following statement:

‘The ICPC will continue to play their part in building a culture where children and young people are listened to and encouraged in their aspirations. Where the community, statutory agencies, schools, voluntary and community organisations and the States work together to protect the most vulnerable.’