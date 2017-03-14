‘In-Work Poverty’ Under Review

A ‘Call For Evidence’ has been launched by the Scrutiny Management Committee for its ‘In-Work Poverty’ review. It’ll be looking at the effectiveness of current policies that protect people with the least in the island.

It’s part of the wider anti-poverty strategy and will be aimed at the public and professionals here. Anyone one of us can submit evidence to the review.

The following areas are of particular importance:

1. The adequacy of Guernsey’s minimum wage;

2. The impact of Guernsey’s taxation and Social Security System on low income households;

3. The current and future provision of In-Work benefits;

4. The issues related to access to affordable healthcare provision;

5. The issues related to access to affordable housing; and

6. The impact of other States’ charges on low income households.

Public hearings and formal consultations will follow on from the initial call for information. Finally, we can expect a report from the Scrutiny Management Committee and possible proposals that could be brought before the States later in the year.

Deputy Peter Roffey, Vice-President of the Committee, released this short statement:

“The Committee is pleased that we are now in a position to formally launch the Call for Evidence. The focus of the review is to evaluate whether the policy and strategies are effective. If not, then why not and what needs to done in the future.”

For more information on submitting evidence head to ‘www.gov.gg/scrutiny’ – the deadline for all submissions is close of business on Friday 28th April.