WW2 Bomb Delays Clipper Sailings

Passengers on the Clipper have spent time stuck outside Portsmouth Harbour, after an unexploded World War 2 bomb was discovered.

The harbour’s had to be closed off as Royal Navy staff there dealt with the device – but it has since re-opened:

Portsmouth harbour now re-opened. Please check with your ferry operator for update on sailing times. — Portsmouth Port (@PortsmouthPort) February 22, 2017

Hampshire Police put a pre arranged plan in place, to keep those affected safe and away from the device.

(1/2) We’ve activated a pre-arranged plan after #unexploded #ordnance found in #Portsmouth Harbour this morning (Feb 22) — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) February 22, 2017

Condor Ferries says it has been helping those on board – and says the Clipper will now run amended schedule today, with services around two hours later than planned:

INFO| Portsmouth Harbour has now re-opened we are number 2 of 4 for arrival ETA 0900 @Condor_Ferries pic.twitter.com/KeaQrnfprj — CF Sailing Updates (@CF_Travel_News) February 22, 2017

A spokesman issued the following statement:

“Condor is in very frequent contact with the Portsmouth Harbour authorities and all our passengers on board Commodore Clipper and in the passenger terminal have been notified of the situation and also offered complimentary tea and coffee.

We are now aware that the ordinance has been removed and hope to have clarification when shipping movements will resume. All other ferry operators are being affected by this not just Condor Ferries. We will update as soon as we have further information.”

