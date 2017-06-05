WW2 Memorial Services Held

Special services have taken place in Guernsey and Alderney to remember those who died during World War Two.

At lunchtime today, a renovated plaque was unveiled on Castle Pier in Guernsey, to remember Flight Lieutenant John Saville from Canada, 73 years on from his death.

Amongst those who were there to pay their respects were St Peter Constable, Dennis Le Moignan; Guernsey’s Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas; and His Excellency, the Lieutenant-Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder:

His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor speaks at the service for FT. Lieutenant John Saville @islandfm @GvHouseGuernsey pic.twitter.com/suz8y8Xc4Q — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 5, 2017

A theme of love, hope and remembrance rang through the tributes, in light of recent atrocities and those in the past too:

More words and tributes now being given at the service, following words from the Lieutenant Governor @islandfm pic.twitter.com/6OMDmGZGA7 — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) June 5, 2017

Mike Snelling from the Royal Air Force Association helped organise today’s event. He says it’s important people of all ages remember the sacrifices made by others:

“There’s been a plaque here for a while, but it has become a little tired. The St Peter Port constables have kindly produced a rather splendid marble plaque, to make sure the legacy lives on.

World War Two is a part of the history of the world. Young people should know what happened before their era, to realise why they can live the lives they do now.”

Constable Jenny Tasker has been one of those involved in the renovation of the plaque. She’s pleased the reminder of what happened in the past will stay:

“The nature of the plaque was decided by the constables. The wording was discussed with the necessary people, so that it is accurate and yet reflects the sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, Alderney paused to remember the victims of its World War 2 Labour Camps yesterday.

The annual memorial service at the Hammond Memorial was attended by Sally Bohan, whose family originally put the memorial up. Also at the service was Elizabeth Bellamy from Alderney’s Methodist Church: