X Factor Auditions This Thursday

We could see a singer from Guernsey on the X Factor later this year.

The TV talent show will be holding a preliminary audition at Guernsey’s Market Buildings on Thursday.

Simon Cowell and co won’t be here, however organiser, Keiran Wyatt Nicolle, says it could be a stepping stone to the tv talent show for some people:

“This week will see ITV’s The X Factor coming to Guernsey for their first round of auditions. This is how it works across Britain – they began in Sunderland and are working they’re way down.

There’s no requirement to apply beforehand, just fill out the application form when you arrive and step into the X Factor pod for your audition.”

Anyone over 16 can enter, however those under the age of 18 will need an adult to go with them.

For more information, visit the Guernsey Market Buildings Facebook page: