Yellow Buoys Deployed To Protect Puffins

The States of Guernsey is taking steps to protect the Puffin population near Herm. It suffered a particularly disastrous winter in 2014 and numbers have dropped throughout 2015 and 2016.

To help protect the iconic birds during their breeding season, Agriculture, Countryside and Land Management Services have deployed two bright yellow ‘Puffin Awareness Buoys’. They’ll stay there while the birds return to the cliffs to raise their offspring.

Both male and female birds mate for life and return to the same nest every single year. However, loud noises from boats and jet-skis can cause them to fly off and leave their young exposed.

The two buoys have been placed at the south-east of the island where puffins can be seen resting on the waves – this is also known as rafting.

People on boats and jet skis are being reminded to not exceed the six knot speed limit and keep well away from the bird’s nesting areas.

Lisa Duggan is from the States Land Management Services, she says the population needs to be protected: