Youngsters Complete FA Course

A number of youngsters have been training to become football coaches and referees.

A popular national programme’s been taking place in Guernsey, with students completing the FA Junior Football Leaders Award.

Fantastic JFLA Course with @BeaucampsSchool finished today with a tournament for the year 7’s pic.twitter.com/p0ZBAX1Kqo — Guernsey FA (@Guernsey_FA) April 3, 2017

Football Development Officer, Angus Mackay, says the project is making a big difference.

He says they look out for a number of key characteristics shown off by the students:

“All sports simply wouldn’t happen without the army of volunteers who give up their time to coach, referee, organise and administer. It’s imperative that the younger generation have an understanding of what it takes to make a match or a league happen so they have a greater appreciation and respect and will in turn be encouraged to get involved and give something back.

The support of Ravenscroft has allowed us to put together a programme for the FA Junior Football Leaders Award so that every school has the opportunity to offer it to their students. It’s fantastic to see how enthusiastic the teachers have been and that we have been able to run two courses before the end of this season.”