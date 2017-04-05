Young People’s Survey Findings Published

Parents in the Bailiwick play a huge role in influencing young people’s lives.

A guide for them has been created following the results of the post-16 Young People’s Survey.

The survey was run in January and February and saw around 800 students take part.

Amongst the findings, it has been revealed there has been no increase to exposure to drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

The States of Guernsey’s Lifelong Learning Manager, Alun Williams, says the project offers a lot of useful information for officials to use. He says the guide to parents was a bi-product of the review:

“It’s very clear that parents play a huge role in influencing young people’s lives – and they’re a key support for them. What we’ve done is created a guide for parents and picked out the key points, so they can help them in an effective way.”

The students from local schools who had their say in the poll gave answers to a number of questions.

These pupils say they’re pleased to see the results of the review – and they believe things like social media have become a huge part of their lives:

You can read the full report here.