Youth Games Launched

The seventh annual Youth Games have been launched.

Specsavers is looking for hundreds of pupils from school years’ five and six to take part in the event in June.

Co-ordinator Andrea Lord says the forms will be coming home in their school bags:

“We’ll be going into the schools over the next few weeks to deliver the brochure and forms. We get those back and then they have six weeks of practice.

On Games Day on the 10th June, they all get to take part in a competition where they’ll be representing their district.”

The Bailiff has welcomed the return of the Games – he says he’s looking forward to seeing how well the children do in their training:

“It gives them an opportunity to try sports they might not otherwise try. It could help us a find the next sporting star, but above all it gives them the chance to have fun.”